Teenage suspect arrested in the October death of two pedestrians on New Kings Road

Sherman Taylor Morris, JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 19-year-old Jacksonville man has been charged with DUI-manslaughter and vehicular homicide after police say his car struck and killed two pedestrians on New Kings Road in October.

Sherman Taylor Morris has been charged with two counts of DUI-manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of DUI-damage, an arrested report states.

Selina Tobler and Anthony Jacobs died from their injuries after police say Morris was driving recklessly and lost control of his vehicle, hitting the two victims in the 8100 block of New Kings Road on Oct. 30.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the vehicle hit a city bus stop bench, Tobler's parked vehicle and the two victims who were standing outside of it.

Morris' vehicle flipped from the impact and both victims were thrown to the ground. Morris and his passenger were transported to the hospital, while Tobler and Jacobs died from their injuries at the scene, the report states.

Both Morris and his passenger suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

Morris consented to a blood test, which revealed that he had 0.085 grams and cannabis in his system, police said.