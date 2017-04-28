Surveillance video released of suspect who shot Popeye's employee

A Popeye's employee was shot in the leg after a suspect shot him because he was upset with his food order, JSO said. Photo: Surveillance video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of the suspect they say shot a Popeye's employee because he was upset about his food order.

The incident happened Wednesday night at the Popeye's located at 656 Edgewood Ave. N. JSO said the suspect said the food "cost too much," then attacked the employee. During the attack, police said he produced a gun and shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. He was seen leaving in an older, dark colored pick-up truck, possibly a Ford F-150. The truck has a chrome front and rear bumper, a black toolbox mounted to the bed of the truck and it might have a dent on the hood, JSO said.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

