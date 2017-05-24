Street performer arrested in Jacksonville cold murder case from 1974

JSO Sheriff Mike Williams announces arrest in 43-year-old murder of Freddie Farah. Photo: First Coast News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Freddie Farah has been gone longer than he was alive.

The convenience mart owner was shot during a robbery at his store, then called Grand Park Food, at 2361 Kings Road in Jacksonville, May 22, 1974. He was 34.

Now, after 43 years, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it's solved the case with the arrest of Johnie Miller, 60, who police say has lived and worked as a street performer in New Orleans' French Quarter since the early 1990s.

Freddie Farah, left, was shot and killed in the 1970s. His case went cold for four decades, but in May, police arrested Johnie L. Miller, right, in connection to his death.

“We’re relieved. I mean, some of us never thought we’d see this day,” Bobby Farah, Freddie's son, told First Coast News at a media conference Wednesday.

Indeed, the one Farah family member who witnessed the crime, Freddie's uncle, has died during the interim 43 years of waiting for closure. At the same conference, Sheriff Mike Williams detailed the crime at the store, now called Bestway Food.

Bestway Food, former site of Grand Park Food, where 1974 robbery and murder of Freddie Farah were committed. Photo: First Coast News.

"Miller approached the counter with some items, pulled out a gun, and demanded money from Freddie Farah," Sheriff Williams began. "Startled by the assailant, Freddie swiped at the gun, at which time Miller shot him."

The suspect took off, and Farah died of his wound. All along, law enforcement has had fingerprints from the items Miller allegedly left at the counter. What it didn't have is the technology to link those prints to a suspect.

"The AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System) that we use so much today was really in its infancy at the time," the sheriff explained.

The prints, he continued, were re-examined in 1998, to no avail. But another look in December 2016 breathed new life into the investigation.

"The improvements of the AFIS technology over the years since that crime had occurred had contributed, obviously, to our ability to re-examine the prints," Williams said, likening the upgrades to your television.

"The best layman's description that I can provide to you is, think of a black-and-white TV, then a color TV, then an HDTV - that type of process in terms of technology improving over the course of the years."

With the momentum of the new developments, police reached out to the only surviving witness of the crime, who was just 14 the night of the murder.

"[The witness], who currently is 57 years old and living out of state was located, interviewed, and she provided some valuable information about the case," Williams said, explaining that those discussions led police to New Orleans.

"It was learned that [Miller] had just recently been evicted from his last known address. However, the landlord provided some information that Miller potentially was working as a street performer downtown. [Detectives] contacted a New Orleans police officer in the French Quarter, and this officer immediately recognized Miller as a regular street performer, and within a short time that same day had Miller in custody."

Williams summed up with words directed at Farah's widow and four grown children, all on hand. "I know that for all of you, your sorrow can't be mended, but I hope this news can bring you some peace."

Bobby Farah said only a few words, but concluded by telling First Coast News, "To be honest with you, I wasn't totally shocked, but I just have always had this feeling that someone was out there that was responsible, and I wanted to find out who that person could be."

It's unknown when Miller will be extradited to Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the Farah murder is the oldest cold case solved with an arrest in JSO history.

