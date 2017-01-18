Stores moving into ailing Regency area

A map of some new buildings coming to Regency Pointe. (Photo: Head, Matthew)

Signs of life could be coming to the ailing Regency area. A drive up and down Atlantic Boulevard reveals a Swiss-cheese real estate landscape: some storefronts full, but mostly empty. But that looks to be changing.

“I couldn’t out my finger on what the potential would be,” says residential real-estate investor Trenton Harden. “It is a lot of real estate.”

Harden is developing residential properties in the Arlington area and says the new businesses moving in can only help.

The Regency Pointe shopping center was once a full parking lot, but now sit empty despite almost 64,000 drivers passing by every day and almost 205,000 people living within 5 miles. That’s according to shopping-center developer Sandor, the owner of Regency Pointe: “It would show a trend because the money goes somewhere. It flows. It’s gone somewhere else.”

Regency Pointe will soon have a new tenant. Sketchers Shoes is planning to take over 8,000 sq.-ft. in the shopping center. Currently, just about half of the 62,000 sq.-ft. shopping center remains available.

Other developments in the area include a 2,271 sq.-ft. Chipotle that will be built on the site of the former Pier One store.

Despite the growth, multiple stores and restaurants continue to close including Bed, Bath and Beyond, Outback and many other stores inside the Regency Square Mall.

