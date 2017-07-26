Status hearing set for Russell Tillis following mistrial

Russell Tillis, 54, will go to trial August 8 on charges unrelated to the human remains found on his property earlier this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - About a week after a mistrial was declared in the battery trial of murder suspect Russell Tillis, a status hearing has been set for Thursday.

On July 19, a judge declared a mistrial in the case after Tillis' defense team wasn't provided with records they requested from prosecution until July 18, violating the discovery process.

Tillis was on trial for charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, criminal mischief, and loitering.

While in jail, Tillis was also charged with the murder of 31-year-old Joni Gunter. Police believe they found her dismembered body on his Southside property. He will have a separate trial for that case.

The status hearing will determine whether or not a new trial will be set in the battery case. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m.

