St. Johns sheriff's office sergeant resigned after mishandling PAL funds, deputies say

A St. Johns County Sheriff's Office sergeant and Executive Director of the Police Athletic League resigned on Wednesday while under a months-long investigation found he'd mishandled PAL funds, authorities say.

Sergeant Robert Gober III allegedly used $1,302.89 in PAL funds for personal expenses like NBA tickets, fantasy football league purchases, custom-made calendars and a vehicle repair bill, among other things, says sheriff's office spokesperson Chuck Mulligan.

Sheriff David Shoar says one count of organized scheme to defraud has been sent to the state attorney's office for review. If they agree with the sheriff's office's criminal findings, a warrant will be issued for Gober for that charge.

Gober's actions came under sheriff's office scrutiny after employees noticed possible discrepancies in how PAL funds were being accounted for and how they were being used over the last year. When the concerns were brought to deputies' attention, Shoar ordered an internal review.

Gober was placed on administrative leave immediately. A criminal and administrative investigation were opened.

Investigators found several odd charges made to the PAL account, including hotel rooms for PAL trips, gift cards and dinners where alcohol was served to a select number of volunteers, the sheriff's office says.

It also became clear to investigators Gober was collecting funds from event registrations and concession stand purchases without validating the amount and then making documented and undocumented purchases.

The sheriff's office internal investigation showed Gober violated numerous policies over the last year. He met with Shoar Wednesday and agreed to resign, Mulligan says.

Shoar says it is unfortunate Gober needed to be let go and charged with a crime, but commended other members of his staff for bringing the questionable spending to light.

"I credit the personnel of this agency with the proactive identification of these issues and immediately bringing it forward to staff and myself," Shoar says via a media release.

Because Gober was found to be in violation of several agency policies, his case has been sent to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission. If the commission revokes his certification, he will never be a law enforcement officer in Florida again.

Gober served the sheriff's office for 25 years and was the executive director for nine.

The Police Athletic League is a mostly volunteer organization for children in the community to participate in athletic events. Mulligan says Gober grew the program from 50 kids to 1,200 in his tenure as executive director.

