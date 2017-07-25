St. Johns Sheriff's deputy fired after domestic battery arrest

Investigators determined no crime had been committed and the men accused of following students near bus stops were just on their phones, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A St. Johns County Sheriff's deputy has been fired after a domestic dispute, the Sheriff's office tells First Coast News.

Jeremy Jennings Galentine, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says Galentine got involved involved in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend when he allegedly grabbed her throat. The deputy is charged with two counts of battery.

The Sheriff's Office says Galentine was terminated from his position as a patrol deputy, Sheriff's office spokesman Kevin Kelshaw tells First Coast News.

