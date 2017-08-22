Fruit Cove residents need to stay alert as deputies search for suspects

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for suspects following a string of high-speed chases in St. Johns and Duval County area.

According to police, a deputy was patrolling the Fruit Cove neighborhood when he discovered a pickup truck parked near the home of an off-duty officer at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities say when the deputy exited his cruiser and approached the truck, it sped towards the deputy. The deputy was able to dive out of the road and fire two shots into the suspect's vehicle.

BREAKING: SJCSO looking for suspects after a suspicious vehicle charges at officer & another vehicle involved in chase. Details on #GMJ pic.twitter.com/e7SUe64hVt — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) August 23, 2017

We're told that vehicle was located a block away from where the incident occurred, abandoned. Deputies say the truck was stolen out of Ponte Vedra Beach.

A few hours later, during the search for the suspect, another St. Johns County Deputy found another vehicle coming into the neighborhood. That deputy turned around on that car, which was stolen out of the Jacksonville Beaches area. Deputies chased the car into the Jacksonville area, where they eventually lost that vehicle.

Deputies are not sure if the second vehicle was looking to pick up the first suspect. Residents in the area should stay alert and report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

