St. Johns County officials looking for three males accused of stealing sunglasses

Source: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in tracking down three male suspects who allegedly stole sunglasses from a St. Augustine store over the weekend.

The three suspects, as seen in the photos, entered a Sunglass Hut location on Sunday and started looking at Ray Ban sunglasses. After a few minutes, they allegedly put an unknown number of sunglasses in their pockets and fled the store without paying for them, the sheriff’s office said.

The three pairs of sunglasses are valued at about $200 each, according to the police report.

If you know or recognize these suspects, please contact the sheriff’s office at 904-824-8304 or email deputy King at ceking@sjso.org.

