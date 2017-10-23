St. Johns County man arrested for two armed robberies

John Williams, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a weapon in connection to robberies at a convenience store on Roberts Road in St. Johns County.

He was originally arrested for the unrelated charge of loitering and prowling at a Walmart. Deputies identified Williams as matchnig the description of the suspect involved in the two robberies. When deputies executed a search warrant at his residence, they found evidence that Williams was linked to the robberies.

Detectives found a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia in his home, so he was charged with an additional drug charge on top of the loitering, prowling, and robbery charges.

