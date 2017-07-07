St. Johns County deputy arrested for punching woman in the face

St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A St. Johns County deputy was arrested Wednesday after he punched a woman in the face during an argument in a home, authorities said.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Scott O'Connell and the victim were watching a movie when the two began arguing. O'Connell punched the woman in the face with a closed fist during the argument, deputies said.

Photographs taken at the scene showed the victim had a red mark above her right eyebrow and redness to her cheek. Deputies said her right cheek - underneath her eye - appeared slightly puffy.

According to deputies, the victim called a direct line the sheriff's office and no 911 call was placed.

O'Connell is the brother of Michelle O'Connell who gained worldwide attention following her death seven years ago.

O’Connell’s death was ruled a suicide but her family has always maintained that the death at the home of her boyfriend, a St. Johns County deputy, was a homicide.

This incident is under an internal affairs investigation and the deputy is off the streets while the internal affairs investigation is on-going. The sheriff will ultimately make the final decision on future of deputy.

