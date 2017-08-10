WTLV
Close

St. Augustine massage therapist arrested for sexual assault

First Coast News , WTLV 1:09 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

A St. Augustine massage therapist admitted to sexually assaulting a client and has been arrested and charged with the crime.

According to the St. Augustine Police, Tommy Murphy, 67, admitted to touching the client inappropriately during a massage. The victim said when he began massaging her inappropriately, she was frozen with fear.

Murphy was employed at Debbie's Day Spay, located in St. Augustine and was booked into jail on Wednesday.

 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories