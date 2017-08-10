St. Augustine massage therapist arrested for sexual assault

A St. Augustine massage therapist admitted to sexually assaulting a client and has been arrested and charged with the crime.

According to the St. Augustine Police, Tommy Murphy, 67, admitted to touching the client inappropriately during a massage. The victim said when he began massaging her inappropriately, she was frozen with fear.

Murphy was employed at Debbie's Day Spay, located in St. Augustine and was booked into jail on Wednesday.

