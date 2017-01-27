St. Augustine man arrested for trying to lure a minor for sex, deputies say

Cameron Raddcliffe Powell, 27 (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

A St. Augustine man is in the county jail Friday afternoon on four felony charges after he began talking to a undercover detective he believed to be a young teenager, deputies say.

Cameron Raddcliffe Powell, 27, is facing charges of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, attempted lewd and lascivious battery, transmitting harmful materials to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, says the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Special Victims Unit detectives started investigating last Thursday after Powell responded to an undercover detective he believed was a young teen and started a conversation.

Powell reportedly wanted to meet up with the teen and allegedly even sent a photo exposing himself, authorities say.

Deputies brought him in for questioning Friday and booked him in the St. Johns County Jail. Authorities also took his cell phone so they could search it.

His first appearance in court will be Saturday.

