Son arrested for mother's stabbing, strangulation death: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police arrested a woman’s son Tuesday evening and charged him with her murder and auto theft of her vehicle.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Scott Rolnick broke into his mother’s home Monday evening and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before strangling her to death. His mother, Mary Anne Rolnick, had kicked him out of her house months prior for stealing.

Scott Rolnick has a long history of drug-related arrests and charges.

Police say it is his son, the grandson of Mary, who found her dead inside her home. Police say he knew almost immediately that his father was to blame.

Police found Scott Rolnick in his mother’s stolen car Tuesday evening at a gas station. They say he was still covered in blood on his hands and clothing. He was in the car with a friend, Margaret Talbert, who was arrested on a drug-related charge. Police say they do not believe Talbert had anything to do with the murder.

Neighbors say Scott Rolnick has a history of disturbing the peace in their community. One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, says she felt threatened by him more than once and at one time calling the police saying he threatened to beat her up.

“All the time yelling and screaming and just extensive vulgarity. Everyone around the lake has complained about the vulgarity,” she says.

She did try to bring it to Mary Rolnick’s attention: “If you are not going to find a way to control him, this is not going to end up good. And, unfortunately, it did not wind up good at all.”

Neighbors say his violent behavior made them distant from the family.

Mary Rolnick was a successful realtor with Watson Reality Group off Atlantic Boulevard. Her coworkers declined to comment.

