Son arrested for mother's stabbing, strangulation death: Police

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Scott Rolnick broke into his mother's home Monday evening and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before strangling her to death. His mother, Mary Anne Rolnick, had kicked him out of her house months

WTLV 6:13 PM. EDT June 07, 2017

