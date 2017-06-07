Son arrested for mother's stabbing, strangulation death: Police
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Scott Rolnick broke into his mother's home Monday evening and stabbed her multiple times with a knife before strangling her to death. His mother, Mary Anne Rolnick, had kicked him out of her house months
WTLV 6:13 PM. EDT June 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Can you get a real deal on Southwest fare sale?
-
Family warns of "dry drowning" after son dies days after swimming
-
Tornado confirmed on First Coast
-
WTLV Breaking News
-
Tragic update: After five days, missing 12-year-old found dead
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
Verify: Is Daily's hurting business at the Florida Theater?
-
Woman shot following domestic dispute
-
Jacksonville psychiatrist, raided by FBI in February, dies
-
Massive gator strolls down 4th fairway at SC golf course
More Stories
-
'It started burning my chest' | Toddler served…Jun. 7, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
-
Son arrested for mother's stabbing, strangulation…Jun. 7, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Russians sent phishing e-mail to Clay County…Jun. 7, 2017, 6:31 p.m.