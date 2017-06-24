Smoke shop robbery leads to shooting

Police lights.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A local business in Englewood was robbed Friday night and ended in one person being shot.

On Friday, June 23 at approximately 10:50 p.m., JSO responded to a report of a person being shot at Smoking Aces on Emerson Street.

When officers arrived they found an adult male who was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to JSO.

After investigation, authorities discovered a robbery had occurred at the business during the time of the shooting.

At this time, no further information has been released. This is an ongoing investigation lead by detectives from JSO's robbery division.

