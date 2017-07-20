Skimmers found at several Flagler County gas stations

FLAGLER, Fla. -- Skimming devices were found Tuesday and Wednesday at numerous gas stations in Flagler County.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and the Flagler County Sheriff's Office are inspecting all gas pumps for skimming devices due to all the complaints about skimmers coming in around the Palm Coast.

The skimmers were found at the 7-11 on 22A Palm Coast Parkway, the BP gas station at 1755 Palm Harbor Parkway, the Shell at 320 Palm Coast Parkway NE and the Kangaroo at 1201 Palm Harbor Parkway.



“If you have utilized any of these four gas stations in Palm Coast, or any gas station, it is imperative that you check your bank card or credit card statement to make sure you do not have fraudulent charges on your account,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you notice anything suspicious, you should contact your bank or credit card company immediately.”



Make sure you take a close look at the gas station pumps before using your card at them. If anything looks loose, cracked or like a device has been added, don't use that pump. You can pay inside as well, but if you don't, make sure you choose the pump closest to the store and use a credit card instead of a debit card to avoid using your PIN number.

