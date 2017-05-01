Shooter opens fire on paramedics in East Dallas; at least 1 shot

MAY 1, 2017: Police on scene of an active shooting in which a firefighter was shot in East Dallas. (WFAA)

DALLAS - DALLAS -- At least one firefighter was shot when a gunman opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning. A search for an active shooter is underway.

The shooting happened near the Dallas Fire-Rescue training facility on Dolphin Road near Interstate 30. The Dallas Police Department confirmed that one member of Dallas Fire-Rescue had been shot and taken to Baylor University Medical Center.

A source tells WFAA that "multiple firemen" were at the hospital, but it isn't clear if more than one was injured.

Dallas police currently have a home surrounded, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez. The department requested a citywide assist, meaning it asked for the help of any available officer. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were at the scene early Monday afternoon.

The Dallas Police Association tweeted that a fireman had been shot and officers were "pinned down by gunfire."

There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray! — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) May 1, 2017

WFAA has a crew heading to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Tweets by rlopezwfaa

© 2017 WFAA-TV