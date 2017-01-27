Sheriff's office taking steps to ensure downtown Jacksonville is safe

Jacksonville Landing (Photo: roger weeder)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they’re taking action to keep downtown Jacksonville safe.

"No parent should have to bury their kid, nobody, no, that shouldn't happen," says Topaz Booth, a mother of two.

She says she feels for the families involved in the recent tragedy just outside the Jacksonville Landing earlier this month. Two teens were shot, one of them was a 16-year-old who later died.

Booth says she was at the landing that day just a few hours before the shooting happened. She says she feels thankful to be alive and believes some things need to change.

At a press conference Friday, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said they are taking steps towards making downtown and Art Walk safer.

The sheriff says the people connected to that fatal shooting are not allowed to go back to the Landing.

"If we identify one of those parties on the property at the landing they'll be arrested for trespass after warning,” said Williams.

But not everyone thinks police are doing enough.

“They need to raise the age limit first of all, that's one thing they need to do and they really need to just take gun violence away period," says Topaz.

The iconic location remains for many a place to dine, drink, and enjoy the beautiful views but Booth also agrees JSO need to implement stricter laws.

