Sheriff's office sergeant accused of stealing from Police Athletic League: Report

Robert Gober (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

Sergeant Robert Gober, a 24-year veteran of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Executive Director of the Police Athletic League for the past 9 years, is accused of embezzling funds intended to help divert kids from crime.

An internal tip in September led to an investigation into how Police Athletic League funds were being spent.

That report, obtained by First Coast News, shows some 30 thousand dollars of questionable expenditures by Gober including expensive dinners, alcoholic beverages, entertainment and travel.

Gober excused some expenses, according to police. He told investigators he used PAL money to buy himself a $191 pair of sunglasses after he broke his at a football practice. He also acknowledged buying himself new clothes and shoes after his were stained while painting a football field.

Investigators flagged a list of questionable purchases including:

- $252 for NBA tickets to see the Washington Wizards

- $180 for a dinner at Longhorn steakhouse, with alcohol

- $200 for a meal at Olive Garden

- $157 for A dinner at Bahama Breeze

As well as hundreds of dollars of cash donations to PAL – simply missing.

Investigators concluded, “there are over 30K of expenditures … that probably would not have been approved by a higher authority if reviewed beforehand.”

However, criminal intent could only be tied to some $1,300 in charges to Gober’s PAL debit card, police reports say.

