Several vehicles broken into at Arlington Apartment complex

(Photo: KING 5)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports several vehicles were broken into at the Arlington Apartment Complex.

According to a police report, a victim heard his car alarm go off at around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning. When he went outside to turn off the alarm, the victim told police that his driver side window had been smashed out.

The man told police he didn't think there was anything missing from his car.

Another victim told police that their car window had also been smashed, and $260 in cash had been taken from the vehicle.

Several other victims reported similar break-ins.

This case is still under investigation.