Seventh person arrested after Hemming Park protests

Joshua Weber, 27, is charged with resisting police without violence, the Times-Union says.

At a Saturday rally to get the president to release his tax returns, Jacksonville police identified and arrested another protester from the April 7 melee that broke out during a gathering to denounce the actions against Syria.

Joshua David Weber, 27, now joins six others arrested in the violence at Hemming Park when police were videotaped throwing punches when things got out of hand. Weber confirmed he was the masked man who grabbed counter-protester Gary Snow’s megaphone cord during an agitated scene between the two groups, according to his arrest report.

TIMES-UNION | Another protester arrested in Hemming Park melee

Weber is charged with resisting police without violence. He also was among the 19 people arrested in an organized stoppage of rush-hour traffic on the Hart Bridge in 2014 seeking racial equality and calling attention to police brutality. He was charged with obstruction of a highway.

