Two dead, including teen, in Springfield shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirms a second person has died in a shooting on New Year's day.

According to police, the shooting happened at 18th and Main street in Springfield. The first victim, 22-year-old Kareem Hagan, died at the scene.

Police now say the second victim, 17-year-old Marquis Luis Marquez, died at the hospital following injuries he sustained from the shooting. Originally, the victim was transported to the hospital for what police described as "non-life threatening injuries."

According to police the initial call was dispatched as a discharge of firearms and assault but that call was later upgraded to a person shot call.

Homicide Detectives are beginning what they call an "extensive investigation."

This is the first homicide of 2017 and police are looking for any leads or information the community can provide.