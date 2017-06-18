WTLV
Search on for three escaped juvenile inmates from Jacksonville

First Coast News , WTLV 5:39 AM. EDT June 19, 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for three missing escaped inmates from a Florida Department of Juvenile Justice facility on Lannie Road. 

Police are looking for 16-year-old   Derek Browley, 16-year-old Luther Davis and 15-year-old Justin Silva. 

According to police, they were notified around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night that three inmates had escaped from a facility and battered staff members. Police say they think the three had planned their escape. 

The inmates opened a secure door, fled the facility, jumped a fence and fled on foot. 

Anyone with information in reference to these escaped inmates is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

 

