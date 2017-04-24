Search for jurors in Brown corruption case will continue into second day

U.S. Magistrate Judge James Klindt said at the beginning of the day he wanted to get through at least 45 jurors by the end of Monday -- he questioned nearly 50. The jury is still not selected, however.

The federal court in Jacksonville summoned 65 potential jurors, but with 40 of them having heard something about the charges and criminal proceedings surrounding former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, questioning took all of the first day.

Brown is facing 22 charges in a 24-count indictment alleging mail, wire and tax fraud. She is accused of gathering charitable donations under false pretenses - specifically a college fund for youths - and using the majority of those funds for personal use.

Brown was charged in July of last year, along with her chief of staff who'd been working with her since she was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1993.He pleaded guilty to two counts of the indictment in February and agreed to testify against his former boss. She told First Coast News she was heartbroken at the news, but in an interview just days before her trial said she would not be found guilty.

It will be up to the jury selected to decide if she is guilty. If she's found guilty, it'll be the judge who will preside over her criminal trial, U.S District Judge Timothy Corrigan, to decide her punishment.

The prosecution in the case has filed a motion asking for financial compensation from Brown if she is convicted. Several federal agents were in the courtroom Monday, including special agents from the FBI and investigators with the IRS. Two members of the Public Integrity Section from Washington, D.C. were also in the courtroom.

Brown was in the courtroom all day, as she is required. She spoke several times with the spectators on her way into and out of the courtroom, appearing dour but not defeated. On the weekend before the trial, Brown reiterated her innocence and said she would not be found guilty.

As the day wore on, almost half of all jurors reviewed were excused for one reason or another - usually due to their thoughts and beliefs about Brown herself. When a juror was excused, it was usually because they could not let go of already formed opinions on Brown's potential innocence. Some came forward against her politically, while another went so far as to say if she were a Republican she wouldn't even be in court.

Other jurors were released because sitting on a jury for up to a month would cause them undue hardship, either for economic or health reasons.

The jury proceedings will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning at the federal courthouse near Hemming Park in downtown Jacksonville. Klindt will try to complete the jury selection process so the trial against Brown may begin Wednesday morning.

He's bringing in 10 - 20 more jurors, he said, to try and round out the jury pool at 46 - 50.

