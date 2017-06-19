Russell Tillis announces he wants to represent himself in his murder trial
In December 2016, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that Russell Tillis was being charged with the murder of 31-year-old Joni Gunter. He said in court on Monday that he wants to represent himself in the murder trial.
WTLV 5:12 PM. EDT June 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Sunday tropics watch
-
Search on for three escaped juvenile inmates from Jacksonville
-
NYT raises questions about the Michelle O'Connell investigation
-
Woman dies in Nassau County after falling out of a doorless Jeep
-
FHP Veteran trooper killed on I-75
-
Welfare check leads to discovery of family dead inside a Brunswick home
-
Puppies recovering after copperhead bit them
-
FHP trooper Sgt.William Trampass Bishop killed along I-75
-
Baker County deputies search for gunman
-
Dead goat found in Grove Park neighborhood
More Stories
-
Search on for three escaped juvenile inmates from…Jun 19, 2017, 5:02 a.m.
-
Tropical Storm Bret approaches southern Caribbean islandsJun 18, 2017, 9:08 p.m.
-
Cyclone Three heading northwestJan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m.