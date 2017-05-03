Jacksonville woman shoots home invader in the torso

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a woman defended herself Wednesday shooting a suspected home invader in the torso.

Police say it happened in the 1600 block of north myrtle avenue in the Durkeeville neighborhood.

The Jacksonville sheriff's office says the suspect forced his way into the woman's home to try and rob her. That's when she got a gun and shot the suspect once in the torso.

Police say that suspect called 9-1-1 and he was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



