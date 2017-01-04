Confederate Point Road, 01/04/2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a call about a robbery that led to a shooting on the city's Westside.

Police say the robbery happened near 4000 Confederate Point Road, near Blanding Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Police just responded to the scene and will hold a press conference.

We have crews on the way. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.