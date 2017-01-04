JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a call about a robbery that led to a shooting on the city's Westside.
Police say the robbery happened near 4000 Confederate Point Road, near Blanding Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
Police just responded to the scene and will hold a press conference.
We have crews on the way. Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs