Accidental death reported on the Westside

Accidental death reported on Westside Monday, July 3, 2017.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has died in what appears to be an accidental death on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The incident happened near 6500 Alvin Road around 5:30 p.m. JSO said in a press conference that the man appeared to be working with a large piece of equipment and that his body was not crushed. JSO didn't say if he was at his own home or not or what he was doing exactly.

At this time, JSO has not released his identity because they are trying to notify his next of kin.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2017 WTLV-TV