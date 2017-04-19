Man dead after being shot in vehicle, transported to Texaco gas station

Reported death at Texaco gas station. Photo: FCN.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead Thursday morning after he was shot in a Northwest Jacksonville neighborhood overnight.

JSO said the death was originally reported near 3126 N. Edgewood Ave. at a Texaco gas station around 3 a.m.

Police said two people were in a car when a person approached their vehicle and shot at them in the 5500 block of Amazon Rd. One man suffered from gunshot wounds and they drove to the gas station for help.

The man who was shot was transported to UF Health where he later died from his injuries.

JSO is now questioning the second person who was in the vehicle with him.

