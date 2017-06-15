Report: Uber driver gropes woman in Gainesville

Getty Images

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- An Uber driver in Gainesville is accused of groping a woman in her 20's after she hailed a ride from him Wednesday, the Gainesville Police Department reports.

According to police, the woman was on FaceTime with a friend during the Uber drive and noticed the driver, 66-year-old Edwin Ricci, was going in the wrong direction down a dead end street. Police say when the woman alerted him, he said, "we're just going for a little ride."

Police say Ricci then asked him her boyfriend would be jealous of her and stroked her hair. The woman pulled away and he then shoved his hand down her jacket, police say.

The woman was able to hit his hand and jump out of the van. Police say he was driving a 2008 Honda Odyssey van FL: 876YHP.

