Report: Man shoots Popeye's employee because his meal 'cost too much'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Popeye's employee was shot in the leg Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports.

JSO said the employee was shot after getting into an argument with a customer at the Popeyes near the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue N.

Report: Man drove off from drive thru, stopped out front & walked into store. Started punching employee, shot him in leg @FCN2go — Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) April 27, 2017

JSO says a customer got into an argument and shot a Popeyes employee in the leg.

JSO said the customer fled the scene right after the shooting. The employee is said to be ok and will recover.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

