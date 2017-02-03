Remains found in Jennings State Park identified as 79-year-old missing since August of last year

The remains of a 79-year-old Clay County man reported missing last August were found last month at Jennings State Park, the sheriff's office says.

Hal Warth, who went missing near the end of August 2016 off County Road 218 at the state park, was reported missing after his son went to his house to go grocery shooting and found the door unlocked with the key in it still.

A release from the Clay County Sheriff's Office says foul play is not suspected in his death. The exact cause of death isn't known at this time.

Last year, searchers with the Jacksonville, St. Johns and Clay County sheriff's offices searched with emergency management staffers and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission - together they combed over 100 acres over several days.

His remains were found January 8 just three miles from his property line.

