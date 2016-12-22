Questions on Florida death penalty get Jacksonville man off Death Row while another faces execution

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of one Jacksonville man while allowing a second off Death Row in rulings that will likely be the first step in addressing numerous questions on how the death penalty works in Florida.

Jacksonville white supremacist Mark James Asay had his sentence upheld Tuesday while John Franklin Mosley, convicted of the murder of his girlfriend and their infant child, had his overturned and will get a new sentencing hearing.

The crux of the difference is that Asay was convicted and sentenced to death before 2002, while Mosley was sentenced to death after 2002. Both men’s juries included some members who opposed a death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2002 ruling in Ring v. Arizona that found a jury, not a judge, must make the factual findings required to sentence someone to death. Prosecutors said Florida’s system was different from Arizona and still constitutional.

Since 2002, lawyers for just about every person facing death, including Mosley’s, have filed motions saying Florida’s sentencing procedures are unconstitutional due to the Ring decision.

Those motions have been summarily denied by judges but still preserve the issue on appeal, meaning everyone sentenced to death since 2002 can argue that they were unconstitutionally sentenced.

The motions became key this year when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Florida’s death penalty procedures were unconstitutional because the final decision was made by a judge and not a jury. The Florida Supreme Court then followed up by saying all death sentences would require a jury unanimously mandating death.

But while death penalty defendants who cited the Ring decision will likely get new sentencing hearings, the Florida Supreme Court said people such as Asay whose cases were final will not get off Death Row.

For more information check back with Jacksonville.com or pick up Friday’s edition of The Florida Times-Union.