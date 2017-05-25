Putnam County homicide investigation following attempted robbery at internet cafe

Officers responded to Rosie's Cyberspace, an internet cafe, and found Derwyn Davis, 34, of Daytona, with a gunshot wound to his leg. He later died from his injuries. This is now being considered a homicide investigation.

WTLV 5:09 PM. EDT May 25, 2017

