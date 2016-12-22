Son with history of domestic violence arrested following battery of deputies

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) - A joint terrorism task force is investigating whether a 21-year-old man, Sherif Eleganainy, has connections to terrorism after he was arrested at the New Port Richey, Florida home he shares with his parents.



Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said on Twitter Wednesday it would be foolish for him to say the case is "definitely not connected to terrorism."

However, in a press conference Thursday Nocco said that investigators have not found anything that suggests he is affiliated with any terrorist cell or group.

Paramedics were called to the home Wednesday morning after Sherif Eleganainy's father became unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital.

However, just before this occurred, Eleganainy had gotten into a domestic dispute with both of his parents when they confronted him over suspicious fumes in the home. Eleganainy's mother called family members in the area, expressing fear of her son and his violence.

Deputies were called to conduct a welfare check at the home when his mother asked deputies to investigate the fumes. In Eleganainy's room they found narcotics and chemicals considered "suspicious materials."

Eleganainy came home from the hospital where he was with his father and deputies were still at his home and questioned him about the narcotics found in his room.



When deputies attempted to arrest Eleganainy, he became violent. In the body cam video shared by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, you can hear the deputy saying Eleganainy was reaching for the deputy's gun, however due to their special holsters, he was unable to obtain it.

Eleganainy was tased and taken into custody.



The Sheriff's Office said one deputy broke his hand and another took a blow to the head.

According to Sheriff Nocco, the chemicals found were not those used in the making of narcotics. He also said that Eleganainy has a past with chemical devices and a juvenile record of domestic violence against his parents.

Eleganainy has been charged with two counts of domestic violence, one count aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, one count of battery against a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting arrest with violence.