Police: Young man shot in car while in Moncrief area; Suspect unknown

PHOTO: Josh Whitston

A young man was shot in the lower back while inside a vehicle in the Moncrief area Wednesday night, police say.

Officers were called to UF Health after getting a call about a young man shot in the area of Moncrief Road and Soutel Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle but did not see who fired the shots. Detectives with the sheriff's office are with the victim, the driver and the vehicle at the hospital as the investigation continues. The victim's injuries aren't threatening his life.

At this time, the shooter is unknown.

If you know anything about this crime, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible cash reward, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2017 WTLV-TV