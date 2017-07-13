Police: Woman shot in Walmart parking lot lied, girlfriend arrested for torture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A woman is accused of lying to police after she said she was shot in the parking of a Walmart back on Monday.

According to police, 19-year-old Hassana Finklea told them that she was walking in the parking lot of a Walmart when someone randomly shot her with a shotgun. Police said she did not call 911 and an unidentified person took her to the hospital hours after the shooting.

In a police report released to the media, we've learned Finklea was shot with a BB gun by her girlfriend, 19-year-old Kayla Leonard, while being held against her will.

Police say Leonard was hiding from police in the master closet of her home. She was detained without incident.

© 2017 WTLV-TV