(Photo: Wingstop)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office two men entered the Wing Stop on 5324 Blanding Blvd at around 12:05 a.m. early Wednesday morning, produced firearms and demanded money.

Police report two employees and four customers were present at the time of the robbery. Police say two of the six victims were pistol-whipped.

No other information has been made available at this time.