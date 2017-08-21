Police: Two shot in two overnight drive-by shootings

siren (Photo: KGW)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said two people were shot in two separate shootings in Jacksonville late Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the first shooting happened at around 11:34 p.m., police said the shooting happened off of the 7400 block of Fernandina Ave.

Witnesses told police that the victim, an adult male, was inside his home and stepped outside to talk on the phone. That's when they said an unknown suspect inside a vehicle shot the victim multiple times in the arms, torso and head. The victim was transported to a UF Health for treatment of multiple non-life threatening injuries.

The second shooting happened at around 12:04 a.m. in the 3000 block of Lucoma Dr. According to witnesses, the victim was involved in a dispute shortly before the shooting. The adult male said he was walking when a suspect in dark car approached him and shot him multiple times in the stomach before fleeing.

The victim was transported to UF Health for treatment of multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Anyone with info concerning these incidents is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's non-emergency phone number 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

