Police: St. Johns County attorney arrested for allegedly withholding $54K+ from client

Christopher William Adamec, 44. (Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)

An attorney in St. Johns County was arrested Friday for allegedly withholding more than $54,000 from a car-accident victim he was representing, according to court documents.

Christopher William Adamec, 44, was charged with a first-degree felony charge of fraud by swindling and a second-degree felony charge of larceny, according to online jail records.

Adamec allegedly delivered three fraudulent invoices from independent vendors for a total amount of $4,325 to “support expenses supposedly paid to said vendors, which attorney withheld from victim’s $10,000 insurance settlement from an automobile accident injury claim” from Progressive Insurance Company, according to the defendant’s arrest affidavit.

The victim reached out to the three vendors in December and learned the vendors never provided services to the attorney’s office on her behalf, the document said.

The attorney also represented the victim for a claim with Allstate Insurance for the same car crash. He allegedly withheld $50,000 from her for her settlement in that claim, according to the affidavit.

These crimes allegedly occurred between June 2015 and July 2017.

A Florida Bar spokesperson told First Coast News that Adamec’s license has received an emergency suspension, going into effect on July 28. The spokesperson could not confirm if the suspension was for the alleged crimes he is accused of.

Adamec has two prior complaints on file, but both of those cases were closed with no probable cause, the spokesperson said.

