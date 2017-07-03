Police sketch released of Popeye's shooting suspect

Police sketch released of the alleged Popeye's shooter in April. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has released a sketch of the man suspected of shooting a Popeye's employee back in April.

The shooting happened at the Popeye's located at 656 Edgewood Avenue N. on April 26 around 9 p.m.

According to police records, the suspect was upset about his food order, entered the business and attacked the employee. He produced a firearm and shot the victim before he fled the scene in an older, dark colored pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150, police said.

The truck was also described to have a dent on the hood and a chrome front and rear bumper. A black toolbox was also mounted to the bed of the truck, police said.

Below is the surveillance video of the suspect driving away:

The suspect was seen wearing a black long sleeve button-up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you can identify the man in the sketch, or know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

