Police seeking murder suspect, considered armed and dangerous

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for murder.

Julian Williams, 36, is wanted for a murder that took place on Sunday July 23 at a gas station located at 7410 Blanding Boulevard.

He has an active warrant for murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

