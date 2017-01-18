Police searching for woman accused of robbing Sunset Novelties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman who they say robbed the Sunset Novelties located at 6625 Argyle Forest Boulevard Monday evening.

According to police, the a white female entered the business at around 2:00 p.m. and pretended to have an interest in buying items from the store.

Once the store was free of customers, the suspect approached the employee who was behind the counter and demanded money while presenting a sharp object as a weapon, police report.

The employee opened the cash register and the suspect grabbed money. The suspect ran out of the business and she was observed getting in the passenger side of a white pickup truck.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity or location of this unknown suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

