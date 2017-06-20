Police searching for suspect who robbed Southside Circle K

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for your help in order to track down a suspect who robbed a Circle K store on the city's Southside Monday.

The suspect entered the store in the 12400 block of Philips Highway around 1 a.m., police said.

He asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes and when the employee went to grab the product, the suspect mumbled "give me all the cash" and pointed a gun at the cashier, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The clerk handed over an undetermined amount of cash. The suspect was last seen crossing Philips Highway.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. He was unshaven at the time of the robbery and wore a black shirt and baggy jeans, police said.

Anyone who has any information in regards to the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

