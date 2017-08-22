Police searching for suspect who robbed Metro PCS store

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a Metro PCS located at 2045 Kings Road back on August 16.

Police said the suspect entered the store and demanded money while pointing a black handgun at the employee. The suspect was given money from the cash register, police said. Police report the employee was forced to lie face down on the floor when the suspect fled.

Anyone who has any information in reference to this armed robbery suspect in the photos is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

