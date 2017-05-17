Police searching for man who burglarized Starbucks

(Photo: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who burglarized a Starbucks located at 7153 Philips Highway.

Police say the man entered the store from the front door and ransacked the area.

According to police, over $5,000 worth of electronic equipment was damaged including cash registers, filing cabinets, communications equipment, and security cameras.

Anyone who knows anything about the identity or location of this business burglary in the photos is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

