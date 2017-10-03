Police searching for man who allegedly performed lewd act on girl walking to school

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in his 20s who allegedly performed a lewd act on a child Monday morning.

JSO said the incident occurred in the morning hours in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Avenue. A black male in his early to mid-20s “accosted” a 13-year-old girl as she was walking to school, according to a news release.

The suspect is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He is described as having a faded afro hairstyle and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and jeans.

The investigation into this case is ongoing. A sketch or rendering of the suspect is not currently available.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wanted to alert the community about the incident due to safety concerns,” a news release said. “Parents are asked to take the time to talk to their children about being aware of their surroundings. Remove headphones from ears so you can hear someone approaching. Walk with your children to school or have them walk in groups.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact JSO or Crime Stoppers. Contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

