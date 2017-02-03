Police searching for Jacksonville armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the Lucky Strike Internet Sweepstakes location on Beach Boulevard Sunday.

The man pictured above was captured on surveillance video during the armed robbery at 10150 Beach Boulevard, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about the location or identity of these unknown suspects is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

