Police searching for attempted sexual battery suspect near UF Campus

The Gainesville Police Department is searching for a man who they say forced his way into a victim's apartment near the UF Campus.

According to police, the man knocked on the woman's door while turning the door handle and the victim opened the door thinking it was her roommate. Police say the suspect then pushed his way inside the home and shut the door behind him.

The suspect forced the woman to the floor while grabbing her crotch, ripping her clothes in the process, police report. The victim then started grabbing his hair and fighting back which caused the suspect to flee the apartment, police said.

The suspect is described as 5’6” - 5’8” slender build, muscular, with long dreadlocks. He had a backpack on, dark, possibly black and a white t-shirt. He smelled strongly of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is urged to call GPD’s Detective Bureau at 352-393-7670 or CrimeStoppers at 352-372-STOP. You can also text keyword GPDFL plus a tip to 274637 to provide anonymous information.

